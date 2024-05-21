Ghana Red Cross Society celebrates World Red Cross Day 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, May 11, GNA – The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has observed World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day with free health screening for the people of Abokobi Teiman in the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Accra.

The screening, which was done in collaboration with the Iran Clinic, screened people for malaria, hypertension, among others while drugs were administered to them.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, President GRCS, Mr Edward Donkoh, Vice President, GRCS said the rationale behind the exercise was to make access to health care easier for all.

He said the GRCS was established to provide services that would enhance good standards of living with special focus on health and disaster.

Mr Donkoh said his outfit would continue to mainstream climate change and challenges of environmental crises into its programming aspect.

“We will innovate and work on new types of programmers that contribute to reducing the impacts of the climate and environmental crises ,” he added.

In the area of disaster management, he noted that GRCS would focus more on preparedness and readiness to respond to shocks, enhancing community risk reduction and resilience.

According to Mr Donkoh, GRCS would support at-risk communities to share and receive actionable risk information to take active steps to reduce their vulnerability and exposure to hazard.

He added that “our actions will be coordinated with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to formulate contingency plans at national and sub national levels and carrying out simulation exercise.”

He said “everyone has a role to play in the service of humanity” urging the public to visit their local Red Cross branch to register as volunteers, get trained in life-saving emergency services and be ready to give, by providing service to mankind.

Dr Seyed M. A. Salahatpour, Medical Director of Iran Clinic in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said they had been rendering health care services in Ghana for the past 36 years hence the need to partner the GRCS for the free health screening to the people of Teiman.

He said health was not just the absence of illness, but a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being adding that “by participating in this screening, you are taking a proactive step towards ensuring a healthier future for yourselves and your loved ones.”

He said his institution rendered health care services to deprived people adding that good health leads to good life. “Let us work together to ensure your well-being.”

Nii Manle DDzahaa I, Chief of Teiman commended the GRCS, Iran Clinic, volunteers, and healthcare professionals for their dedication towards the event saying it would go a long way to help the people of Teiman.

He encouraged residents to embrace the opportunity to prioritize their health, learn and empower themselves with knowledge.

“Together, let us strive for a healthier, happier, and more resilient community,” he added.

