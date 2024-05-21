Uphold peaceful coexistence to sustain Ghana’s democracy – Ghanaians urged 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, May 21, GNA – Ms Georgina Ohemang, the Ablekuma West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to continue to coexist peacefully to sustain the country’s democracy.

That, she said, was crucial if the country was to achieve its development goals and continue to remain the shining light of democracy within the Sub-region.

The Municipal Director gave the advice at an engagement with the Women’s Fellowship of the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, Ghana, in Dansoman, as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Constitution Week.

The Constitution Week, which is an annual programme by the NCCE, was instituted in 2001 to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional rule in January 1993.

The purpose is to create and sustain awareness of the principles, objectives and relevance of the 1992 Constitution to national development and to deepen and maintain Ghana’s democracy.

Also, it aims to raise awareness among Ghanaians about the need to uphold national unity, and peaceful coexistence, and instill patriotism in citizens.

This year’s celebrations are on the theme: “Together We Can Build Ghana; So Get Involved”.

Ghana has been described by many as the shining example of democracy in the sub-region having successfully conducted eight elections and seen three incident-free transfers of political power from one party to the other, in the past 30 years.

Ms Ohemang noted that Ghana had made significant strides in consolidating its democracy over the years, describing the country’s eight successful elections and peaceful transfer of power from one party to another as remarkable.

However, she said the feat could only be sustained if Ghanaians continued to prioritise harmony over conflicts, stressing that they must forge ahead as one people to foster national unity and facilitate development.

She urged Ghanaians, especially first-time voters and the youth, who were yet to acquire their voter identity cards to go out and register in the ongoing voter registration exercise to enable them to exercise their franchise in the upcoming election.

The registration exercise which commenced on May 7, is expected to end on May 27, 2024.

