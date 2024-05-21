Sustainable driver education crucial in curbing road fatalities – GhanaDrive 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, May 21, GNA – The Ghana National Association of Driving Schools (GhanaDrive) has organised its seventh annual national conference in Koforidua, with stakeholders emphasising the crucial role of continuous driver education in reducing the rising number of road accidents.

The conference, on the theme “Promoting road safety through sustainable driver education,” highlighted the importance of providing ongoing education to drivers and promoting road safety measures to curb road fatalities and carnage.

The event, which provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss ways to address the growing concern of road accidents in Ghana, featured experts from various sectors, including government, transportation companies, and road safety organisations.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, Eastern Regional Minister Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong stressed the importance of driving skills, stating that new drivers should be given a solid foundation in road safety, traffic laws, and vehicle operation.

He noted that this would help reduce the alarming frequency of road accidents and promote responsible driving habits, ultimately ensuring road safety for all users.

His speech emphasised the need for a solid foundation in these crucial areas to give new drivers the skills they need to safely navigate Ghana’s roads, the majority of which are in poor condition.

“Driving requires proper training, and when a potential driver is enrolled in a driving school, they are taught the current rules and regulations of the road, build correct habits that cannot be guaranteed when learning from a friend,” he said.

Mr Kafui Semevo, Director for Training, Testing, and Licensing at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), highlighted a significant milestone in 2003.

At that time, the Authority gave effect to Sections 3 of the DVLA Act (1999, Act 569), introducing a structured curriculum for training beginner drivers and certifying driving instructors.

This marked a major development in Ghana’s driver education system.

According to Mr Semevo, the DVLA and the Ministry of Transport are currently working to update the legal framework to reflect changing trends by amending certain sections of the Road Traffic Regulations (2012, L.I. 2180).

He also said the DVLA has partnered with several universities to develop driver training programmes. One such initiative is the Tertdrive service, which allows students in tertiary institutions to learn to drive and obtain their driver’s licenses while on campus.

Additionally, the Authority is collaborating with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to develop training programmes for DVLA staff and drivers of all categories.

He noted that by incorporating driver training into their curricula, universities could help students gain valuable skills and certifications while on campus.

He urged other stakeholders to join the various initiatives launched by the DVLA for a successful outcome, stating: “We will lose more lives on our roads and pay for the heavily associated consequences.”

Rev. Erasmus Amankwa Addo, President of GhanaDrive, said the transport industry was made up of air, road, water, and rail, but unfortunately, road transport claimed more lives than the others, and “the underlying factor is only one, education.”

He pointed out that poor driving skills, a lack of knowledge about road safety rules, and inadequate training were all contributing factors to the high number of accidents on Ghana’s roads.

“We believe that a sustainable driver education through well-structured training at the various stages and levels of licensing will be of much help to the reduction of the road crashes we are experiencing as a country,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng, Director of Research and Education at the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service disclosed that a total of 4,503 road crashes were recorded in January-April 2024.

The data revealed that 7,641 vehicles, including motorbikes, crashed, resulting in 4,955 injuries and 829 fatalities.

He urged stricter implementation of driver training programmes and enforcement of road safety regulations as crucial steps towards reducing accidents.

However, he noted that while greater awareness about road safety and law enforcement is ongoing, there is an urgent need for greater investment in the road sector to complement these efforts.

Stakeholders shared their experiences and insights on how to improve driver education and promote road safety.

One of the key takeaways from the conference was that driver education should not only focus on theoretical knowledge but also practical skills, such as defensive driving techniques.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

