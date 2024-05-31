Former President John Mahama congratulates Black Challengers for winning AAFCON

By Rihana Adam

Accra, May 31, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama former President has congratulated the national amputee football team, the Black Challenge for successfully defending Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON), after beating Morocco 2-1 in the finals of the competition in Cairo, Egypt.

The former President on his official Facebook page said, “Congratulations to the National Amputee Football Team on their historic win at the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations—AAFCON 2024.

“Such determination and hard work to defend the championship title in Egypt! Your remarkable victory has brought glory to the team and filled the heart of Ghanaians with immense pride,” he added.

The former President said, “Amid our profound excitement, it is deeply troubling that our national athletes are not receiving the support and recognition they deserve.

“I am committed to ensuring that all sports, including lesser-known ones like amputee football, receive the support and development they need.

“Our talented and hardworking athletes deserve more attention and support and should not have to fight for recognition and payment that is rightfully theirs. It is time for a change. I am determined to lead the change.

“Once again, congratulations to ‘The Black Challenge’ and all our national athletes who continue to make Ghana proud,” he stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

