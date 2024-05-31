Aboabo Post Office Astroturf project set to continue.

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, May 31, GNA – The Aboabo Post Office Astroturf project in the Asewase Municipality, which has been stalled for some time now, is set to continue following the release of funds by the Ghana Gas Company for the completion of the project.

The funds were released to the contractor following an intervention by the Member of Parliament for Asewase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak.

The project, which was started in September 2022 as part of Ghana Gas Company’s community development initiatives, suffered a setback, leading to its suspension.

After the inspection of the project site, Alhaji Muntaka told the Ghana News Agency that the resumption of work on the project had brought a lot of relief to the youth in the area, after so many agitations and blame games among the constituents.

He said his commitment and dedication to youth sports had helped him lobby for the release of the funds to ensure the project’s realization.

The Astroturf project, according to him, was dear to his heart, and could not sit unconcerned for it to be abandoned.

The MP said the completion of the project would help unearth great football talents and serve as a source of income for many youth in the area.

According to him, the project after completion could serve as a vital tool in harnessing youth potential through diverse and innovative programs, realizing the growing disappointment and frustration among youth due to high unemployment rate.

It is therefore commendable to see the contractor taking proactive steps to ensure that the project was completed within the stipulated time frame.

Nana Antwi, Lead Contractor of the project, said his team was committed to delivering quality work and meeting the expectations of all stakeholders involved in the project.

He pledged to use internationally accepted materials to ensure the durability of the project.

