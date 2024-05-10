European Union and Ghana reaffirm ties at EU Day reception

By James Amoh Junior, GNA

Accra, May 10, GNA – The European Union (EU) and Ghana Thursday reaffirmed their long-standing ties and cooperation at a spectacular EU Day ceremony in Accra.

The EU Day was marked with a grand reception at the residence of the EU Ambassador in Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, and attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps, Ministers of State, business leaders, Heads of State Agencies, chiefs, the media, and other dignitaries from EU member states and Ghana.

The European Union and Ghana reaffirmed their commitment to improving bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and development.

One of the evening’s highlights was Wiyala’s spectacular and explosive musical performance, which had everyone on their feet, dancing and celebrating Ghana’s enduring ties with the European Union.

The celebration of the Day not only highlights the deep ties between the EU and Ghana but also underscores shared values and a commitment to mutual prosperity and development.

The Day, which is observed on May 9, celebrates European peace and unity.

It marks the anniversary of the historic ‘Schuman Declaration’, which proposed a new form of political cooperation in Europe that would eliminate the possibility of war between member states.

Schuman’s proposal is widely seen as the start of what is now the European Union.

Since 1957, the EU and its Member States have sought active cooperation and friendship with African partners, particularly Ghana.

Ghana’s relationship with the EU began in 1975, when the EU and African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) nations signed the first financial convention, the Lome One Convention.

The partnership is based on growing political and trade relations, as well as the EU’s Joint Programming for Ghana 2021-2027.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador in Ghana, stated that the EU’s partnership with Africa, particularly Ghana, remained robust and that despite global challenges, the EU had no intention of scaling back its commitment to Ghana.

“There is a growing appetite to support the partnership between the European Union and Ghana,” he added, noting that this has resulted in several unprecedented high-level visits by Presidents of EU member states.

Those high-level visits were not coincidental, but rather a monument to Ghana and the European Union’s growing relations, serving as a symbol of the two countries’ long-standing friendship and cooperation.

“This is a reflection of the EU-Ghana relationship. Not only do we share a number of priorities and interests, but this is what singles out the relationship with Ghana…Both Europe and Ghana know what security means in their immediate vicinity,” he said.

Mr Razaaly said the EU and Ghana had a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law and democracy both within and without their borders.

He noted that the EU and Ghana had a mutual goal to uphold a rule-based multilateral system, which had led to their most recent joint achievement in security cooperation.

The Ambassador highlighted the EU’s outstanding achievements in Ghana, noting that last year, the Union pledged to make Ghana one of the few African countries producing vaccines in Africa.

He cited the commissioning of the largest solar power plant in the Upper West Region, funded by the German government and built by the Spaniards, as evidence of the EU’s commitment to Ghana.

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister of Trade, and Industry, who represented the government alongside Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, stated that the EU Day commemoration reflected the shared values and deep ties that bind Ghana and the EU.

He said that Ghana-EU ties are based on mutual respect, cooperation, and a commitment to common goals.

Mr Hammond noted that since the Lome Convention, the relationship between Ghana and the EU had developed into a meaningful partnership that continued to benefit citizens.

“The EU has been a steadfast ally to Ghana, standing by us in times of need and celebrating our successes,” he said.

The Trade and Industry Minister said the EU had been instrumental in supporting Ghana’s development efforts in several sectors, including education, health care, infrastructure, and agriculture.

He expressed optimism that the EU and Ghana would commit to boosting citizens’ prosperity and security.

GNA

