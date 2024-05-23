Ethiopian PM appoints new cabinet members

ADDIS ABABA, May 22, (Xinhua/GNA) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, appointing Aisha Mohammed as the new minister of defense.

Mohammed, who previously served as minister of irrigation and lowlands, replaced Abraham Belay, who has now taken her former position.

This reshuffle marks Mohammed’s return to the defense ministry, where she briefly served as the country’s first female defense minister in October 2018. At that time, Abiy announced a 50 percent representation of women in the cabinet.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, the new appointments are scheduled to officially take effect from Tuesday.

