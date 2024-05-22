Elmina Polyclinic launches 50th anniversary, unveils legacy project

By Victoria Agyemang

Elmina(C/R), May 22, GNA – The Elmina Polyclinic has launched its 50th anniversary celebration with an unveiling of a legacy project to mark its achievements.

The legacy project would be the construction of an ultra-modern accident and emergency block to aid the swift attendance of emergencies in Elmina and its surrounding communities.

The theme for the five-month celebration to be climaxed in September, is, “Celebrating 50 years of health service delivery, the experience, prospects, changes and way forward in a dynamic society”.

At the launch, Dr Felix Darbbey, the Medical Superintendent of Elmina Polyclinic said the clinic was established 50 years ago with a lot of challenges which limited the facility from providing some basic medical services.

He said years after resilience, determination and hard work, specialised services were added on which had improved service delivery within the area.

The facility over the years continued to receive support from successive governments, partners, collaborators, and others, culminating in significant transformation, especially infrastructure and human resource and many more.

Dr Darbbey expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and staff for their continuous support to the clinic which had improved quality of care.

Mr Bless Kwame Darkey, the Director of Budget at the Regional Coordination Council, speaking on behalf of Dr Stephen Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of Local Government Service, acknowledged the vision of the government and relevant stakeholders who contributed diversely to the growth of the facility.

He pledged government’s commitment to ensuring that people had access to quality health care across the country, regardless of their location.

Mr Darkey appreciated the health practitioners for the feat and encouraged them to do more for humanity and Mother Ghana.

Dr Agnes Achiaman Anane, Acting Regional Health Director, urged Health personnel to prioritise customer care of their client for smooth operations.

She told them to be mindful of how they treated clients and ensure they do their best always as mandated by the health service.

The Ag Director called on managers of health facilities to take interest in staff welfare and provide a conducive environment for them to work effectively.

Communication, she noted was key to collective and successful workspace and advised all to embrace effective communication at the workplace always.

Some outlined programmes for the celebration include health screening, screening of orphanage homes, clean up exercises, general communal labour, public pleasures among others to climax the celebration.

GNA

