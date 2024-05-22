Ghanaians asked to embrace more climate change adaptation measures

Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Faustina Memsah

Sekondi, May 22, GNA – Mr Shine Fiagome, Western Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency has encouraged Ghanaians to embrace the Greening Ghana project which serve as one key measure in climate adaptations to revert climate change.

He also asked that planners especially at the various assemblies integrated climate change adaptations into all physical planning and decision making to ensure that flash flooding and coastal erosion were controlled.

Mr Fiagome said, “We should begin to act as real change agents by educating and practicing simple environmentally acceptable practices and play our role well for the benefit of future generations.”

The EPA Regional Director said this during a day’s informative session on climate change with major stakeholders to enhance awareness, discuss mitigation strategies as part of a national adaptation plan to address the effects to climate change.

Climate change concerns were no longer the problem of the Western Countries but an alarming global catastrophe that needed well targeted interventions to save planet earth.

George Ofosu Amoako, Programme Officer at the EPA said drought, flooding and famine were some immediate impacts of climate change as humans strive to produce the basic and desirable needs.

Kojo Opoku Mensah, the Deputy Director EPA, noted how the heatwave within the Region was gradually increasing, a situation he said could be reverted through the Planting of more trees in every neighbourhood.

He said the increasing heatwave running through the Region was evident of the impact of climate change coupled with changes in sea levels adding, “we as a metropolis need proper drainage plan to take care of high sea level.”

Stakeholders expressed concern about the habit of Ghanaians tiling their compounds, poor development planning, refuse burning among other practices of humans that called for behavourial change to mitigate the growing impact of climate change.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

