EC limited voter registration enters final week, exercise progresses smoothly in Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), May 27, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) ongoing nationwide limited voter registration exercise has begun its final week in Hohoe and is progressing smoothly.l

The exercise, which began May 7 and expected to end on May 27, 2024 has been extended by two days.

The Commission said the extension was to make up for nationwide software and data issues that characterised the first two days of the exercise.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Hohoe EC registration centre on Monday morning saw some eligible registrants mostly second-cycle students in a queue for voter identity cards.

The Agency also observed the smooth functioning of biometric machines and security presence although queues continue to reduce from week two.

Some 18 year-old students who obtained voter cards and spoke to the GNA said they were elated to have voter ID cards.

They said acquiring the cards meant they were eligible to exercise their franchise on December 7 this year and subsequent elections.

Mr Michael Lagbo, a 72-year-old, who obtained the new voter ID card recounted how he once worked as a registration officer for the Commission.

