Dad trapped in South Africa building collapse rescued

May 8 (BBC/GNA) – Rescuers cheered as they found three more survivors trapped under a building which collapsed in South Africa’s coastal city of George on Monday.

Among the survivors is Delvin Safers, 29, whose plight was closely followed by South Africans as he sent voice notes from beneath the rubble to his parents and girlfriend, telling them how much he loved them.

He is among 29 survivors who have been freed as rescue-and-search operations continue for a third day to find 39 people who are still unaccounted for.

Seven people have been confirmed dead, and their bodies have been retrieved.

George is a popular tourist destination, along the scenic Garden Route in Western Cape province.

The five-storey apartment block collapsed while it was under construction.

All the people trapped under the rubble were workers at the site.

Delvin’s father, Dion Safers, told the BBC that his son was receiving treatment in a hospital.

Dion had camped near the site since Monday, vacillating between despair and hope that his son would be found alive.

He had earlier described how both his son’s legs and one arm were pinned under a slab.

The rescue operation is complex, and involves 200 people with sniffer dogs, heavy lifting equipment and removing concrete blocks and debris by hand.

It has now moved to the back of the site, to an underground car park.

Rescue teams say they are also dealing with collapsed voids that are difficult to reach.

Of the 29 survivors, six have life-threatening injuries and 16 are in a critical condition.

GNA/Credit: BBC

