Ahafo Region House of Chiefs root for Dr Bawumia’s policies

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, May 08, GNA – The Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs have lauded Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, for his immense contributions to a number of transformational initiatives rolled-out as Ghana’s Vice President.

The traditional leaders welcomed Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana and his policies, thus, throwing their weight behind his presidential bid.

During a meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Goaso, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for Ghana and explained some of the policies he intends to implement should he assume the high office as President of the Republic.

After Dr Bawumia’s address, a number of the traditional leaders spoke in support of his policies and Presidential bid.

First to speak was President of the Ahafo Regional House Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who praised Dr. Bawumia’s humility and expressed confidence that the policies could transform the country.

“Dr. Bawumia’s humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt in my mind Bawumia means well for Ghana,” Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, said.

“The way he is humble is so admirable. I believe if he continues as our next President, it will be good for this country and the next generation. Let us help him and vote for him massively because he has good policies for this country.

“And his humility is really good for this country because it promotes peace and unity,” he added.

The Omanhene of Hwediem Traditional Area, Osuodumgya Barima Appiah Dwaah Boafo II, also commended Dr. Bawumia for his hard work and policies.

The Omanhene of Kukuom Traditional Area, Osahene Kweku Aterkyi II, who was full of praise for Dr. Bawumia for leading what he called a “Transformative Digitalisation Drive.”

“I commend Vice President Bawumia for what he has been able to do with the digitalisation of our country. It is remarkable and very transformative- something which is helping the country, particularly the youth.”

The Omanhemaa of Bechem Traditional Area, Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, was also full of praise for Dr. Bawumia, declaring that he is “ordained to be the next President,” and that they will support him to realise his vision.

The Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I also lauded the ruling government for many developmental projects rolled-out in the Ahafo Region, especially Goaso, which he believed was due to the creation of the new Ahafo Region by the Akufo-Addo-led Government.

