Corruption, greed are the cause of our suffering – Rev Dr Ampadu 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Gomoa Feteh (C/R), May 26, GNA – The Reverend Dr Christopher Ampadu, a Lecturer at the Pentecost University College, said God has given Ghana more than it needs to develop yet “we are getting poorer by the day.”

“This is due to the corrupt, selfish, greed and wicked practices of our leaders, some of whom are Christians.”

Rev. Dr. Ampadu said this at the just ended National Pastors conference of Compassion International Ghana (CIGH) at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region.

The four-day conference, on the theme: “Transformed to Build,” was attended by about 400 pastors from CIGH frontline church partners.

He noted with concern the failure of the Church to give hope to the world, with some pastors losing their integrity but pretending to be spiritual and prayerful.

He said the Church was supposed to disciple the nation, but the nation had rather discipled the Church as immorality had taken root in it.”

People were interested more in their religious denominations than in Jesus Christ, hence the rise in corrupt practices, Rev. Dr. Ampadu said.

“It is only the biblical ethics that can transform Ghana and its people,” he said, and reminded Christians of the need to transform their minds rather than having a warfare with supposed witches and demons.

“Instead of attacking corruption, disease and poverty, Christians continue attacking Satan who is a conquered foe.”

Rev. Dr. Ampadu called on pastors to be in the forefront of the fight against corruption and indiscipline to bring transformation to all spheres of society.

He said every form of their teachings should be geared towards obedience to God rather than prosperity, adding; “Your actions and sayings should also glorify God.”

Some topics covered at the conference were data protection, programme cycle adoption, human resource management and programme updates and initiatives.

GNA

