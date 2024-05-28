Commey cruises on at World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok 

Accra, May 28, GNA – Joseph “Jaguar” Commey has progressed to the round of 32 at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand.

Commey scored a split decision against his opponent, Hassan Ntamba Kabungela from Congo DR in the Light Welterweight -68kg division.

In other bouts, Henry Malm would meet Mohammed Rachem of Belgium in the Light Middleweight, whilst Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey faces Anvarzhan Khadzhiev of Kyrgyzstan.

Female boxer, Ornella Sathoud would clash with Aynur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan in the Women’s Middlewight.

Vice President of the GBF, Mr. Dauda Fuseni who led the boxers said they were doing their best and called on Ghanaians to support and pray for them.

GNA

