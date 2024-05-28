MOYS congratulates Black Challenge for winning AAFCON 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, May 28, GNA -The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has congratulated Ghana’s Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge, for defending Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON) after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Morocco in Cairo.

The Minister in a congratulatory message on their official Facebook page said the Black Challenge have made every Ghanaian proud for retaining the trophy in Egypt.

It said, “Congratulations to the Ghana national Amputee football team, the Black Challenge for proving their mettle and conquering the whole of Africa in the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt”.

“You have proved your determination to retain the trophy and the whole nation is proud of you. #Blackchallenge”

The team conceded the first goal in the 14th minute, but a penalty from Mubarak Mohammed restored parity in the 41st minute.

This victory in Cairo makes Ghana’s successful defence of their title, having won the last edition in Tanzania.

Again, this victory secures their spot at the 2026 World Amputee Football Cup in Panama.

