FIFA sanctions Equatorial Guinean FA, player

GENEVA, May 27, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Disciplinary Committee of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA), sanctioned Friday the Equatorial Guinean Football Association, and the player, Emilio Nsue Lopez, for ineligibility.

Lopez was ineligible to play for the national team of Equatorial Guinea, as the FIFA Disciplinary Committee rules. Therefore, Equatorial Guinea’s matches against Namibia and Liberia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in which the player was fielded, was declared lost by forfeit by Equatorial Guinea, by a score of 3-0.

In addition, the Equatorial Guinea Football Association was fined 150,000 Swiss francs, and Lopez was banned to play for any representative team of any association for six months.

