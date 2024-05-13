Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International donates bedsheets to TTH 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, May 13, GNA – The Tamale North Chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has donated 50 pieces of bedsheets to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The items, presented to Ward Three of the Internal Medicine Department of the hospital, were to address the shortage of bed sheets in the ward.

Mr Emmanuel Morna, President, Tamale North Chapter of FGBMFI, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency following the donation, stated that it was a mandate inspired by the fellowship’s Christian beliefs and principles drawn from the Bible.

He mentioned that one of their members, who worked at TTH, brought to their attention the shortage of bed sheets in the ward, which they considered important to address.

Dr Samuel Alomatu, Acting Head of Unit for Ward Three of Internal Medicine Department, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the association for the gesture describing it as timely.

He said the ward had old, torn bed sheets, which were insufficient and required replacement.

He indicated that ward three had a capacity of 64 beds, and the donated bed sheets could cover more than half of them.

Mr. Alomatu further noted that the ward lacked many other essential items that could enhance health delivery and appealed to the generosity of society to emulate this kind gesture.

Some other items he appealed for were glucometers, potable blood pressure checkers and ECG machines.

Madam Madina Mahamoud, Deputy Director, Internal Medicine at TTH, expressed concern over patients lying on beds without bedsheets when the available ones were being washed.

She indicated that the situation was not conducive for health delivery as it made patients uncomfortable, stating that providing bedsheets facilitated better care delivery as patients would be more comfortable on their beds

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is a non-denominational Christian fellowship aimed at inspiring its members to embody and share the teachings of the Gospel.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

