Jasikan Divisional Commander visits Kadjebi voter registration centre

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 29, GNA – Chief Superintendent of Police Ernest Sistus Fosu, the Jasikan Divisional Commander, has on Wednesday visited the Kadjebi Voter Registration Centre to learn of the progress of the registration exercise.

Engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Chief Supt. Fosu, said his visit was also to see how his men are faring at the registration Centre on the last day of the exercise.

He said the visit was also to boost his men’s moral in keeping up the good work they were doing since May 7, 2024.

Chief Supt. Fosu, who was accompanied by Supt. Frank Nana Asomaning, Kadjebi District Police Commander to the registration centre, said his assignment would take him to Guan and Biakoye District Offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) to familiarize with the registration process and check on his personnel.

He said the process was calm and smooth and hoped it would end well.

The EC has started a limited Voter Registration exercise effective May 7 to Monday, May 27, but must extend it by two MORE days to make room for the earlier two days of technical hitches as it ends Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

GNA

