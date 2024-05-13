Accra Golden Lions Club presents items to support Korle-Bu Diabetes Centre 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, May 13, GNA – The Accra Golden Lions Club has presented some items to support the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s (KBTH) Diabetes Centre

The items worth GHS100,000 included 25 conference room chairs, a patient waiting area, three-in-one chairs, a 55 inches smart TV, a 2.5 horsepower air conditioner, a conference room podium, a water dispenser and window blinds, which were to be used to furnish the training and conference room.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Alfred Avorka, the Club President, said the Club had devoted themselves to serving the community, making it a better place for everyone, hence the need to raise some funds to support the Center after their own research and interrogations.

The Club President said the Club had adopted the Centre to offer support to them regularly as part of their projects.

He assured officials and members of the Centre of the Club’s utmost and continuous support to enable them to offer the best treatments to their patients.

Dr Yacoba Atiase, Head of National Diabetes Management of Research Center (NDMRC), KBTH, said the Centre had been working with the Club for the past three to four years, and that they had been supportive since they moved out from the unit for renovation and refurbishment.

She said Diabetes could be a dangerous illness, however, it was not supposed to kill if managed properly, hence called on all diabetic patients to approach the facility for good diabetic care, being the National Centre for Diabetes.

The Head of NDMRC also called on other agencies and bodies to support the research aspect of the Centre, stating that it was doing very well in the clinical aspect but encountered challenges in research, which is part of the duties of the Centre.

“We do a lot of research, if you go out there, you will find people collecting data, but we want to set it up properly as a research centre and that collaborators will be welcomed,” she added.

Dr Atiase said the Centre had 7,500 registered patients and that each day between 50 and 70 patients were attended to from Mondays to Fridays, except holidays, treating about 300 patients weekly.

GNA

