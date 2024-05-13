Week two of limited voter registration exercise progresses smoothly in Hohoe 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), May 13, GNA – The second week of the nationwide limited voter registration exercise has begun smoothly in the Hohoe Municipality.

The exercise, which began May 7, was greeted with software and network glitches nationwide delaying the exercise in the Municipality.

Mr. Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the week one had been successful.

He noted that the mobile registration team, which ended its operations at the Alavanyo Senior High Technical School, had not recorded any incidents.

Mr Agyekum said the Team after its two-day exercises moved to Wli Todzi to register eligible registrants.

The Ghana News Agency has also observed that the number of eligible registrants had reduced at the Municipal Office Centre where the exercise is being held as at 1030 hours.

Some new registrants were happy to own voter identity cards.

Security presence at the centre continued to be heavy.

