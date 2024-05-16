32 people challenged in the ongoing voter registration exercise in Tema 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, May 15, GNA – A total of 32 people have so far been challenged in their bid to become eligible voters in Tema, in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Mr Manasseh Ofusuhene Asante, the Tema Metro Electoral Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the challenged cases mostly bordered on residential issues.

Mr Asante said party agents raised challenges against people if they suspected they were minors, not 18 years old, non-Ghanaians or not a resident of the electoral area they claimed to reside in.

“So far, challenge cases have been on residential issues, with only one on impersonation,” he added.

He gave the assurance that the District Registration Review Committee (DRRC), which works like a court, would sit on the challenge cases and give their judgement before voter identity cards could be issued to the persons the challenge was raised against.

Meanwhile, more than 1,318 people, made up of 581 men and 737 women, were successfully registered by the Tema Metropolitan Office of the Electoral Commission in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The registration exercise, which commenced on May 7, 2024, is expected to last for 21 days, and it is intended for persons who have turned 18 years old since the previous registration and persons who are 18 and older but have yet to register.

GNA

