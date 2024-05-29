2026 WCQ: Partey makes return, Ayew walks out in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 29, GNA – Otto Addo, Head Coach of the Black Stars has named his final 26-man squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

The team would make a trip to Bamako against on June 6 before hosting Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10.

Thomas Partey has made a return to the team after a long injury, whiles skipper Andre Ayew has not been given a place in the team.

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana and West Bromwich forward Brandon Thomas-Asante have also been handed their debut call-up, whiles Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare remained the only home-based player named in the squad.

The players were Lawrence Ati Zigi, Wollacott, Frederick Asare, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Alexander Djiku and Alidu Seidu, and Tariq Lamptey.

The rest were Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Salis Samed, Ibrahim Sulemana, Thomas Partey, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Abu Francis, Osman Bukari, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman Kamaldeen Sumenana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Ghana is third in Group I with three points in two games

GNA

