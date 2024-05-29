Dropping Andre Ayew was a difficult decision—Ghana coach Otto Addo

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 29, GNA – Otoo Addo, the Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars admits that dropping captain Andre Ayew from his most recent squad was a difficult decision.

Otto Addo stated this during a news conference in Accra, where he unveiled Ghana’s 27-man squad for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) next month.

Despite being in fantastic shape and scoring five goals for his club Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, the decision to drop Andre Ayew has shocked the sporting media and Ghanaian football fans.

Explaining his decision to drop Andre Ayew, Coach Otto Addo stated that he visited the player in France where he communicated his decision to leave him out of the squad.

“I had a long talk with Andre, I visited him and explained to him why he was not in the squad at the moment. It was a difficult decision to make because I like him as a person and player.

I have big respect for him (Andre Ayew) as a legend and he holds the record for the number of appearances for the Black Stars and has achieved things that a few have done.

” It was a difficult decision and it’s not like he totally agreed with the decision but as a coach I have made a decision that is good for the team,” he said at the press conference.

Coach Otto Addo also noted that Thomas Partey would be the captain of the team in the absence of Andre Ayew for the two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo who was given a two-half year contract by the Ghana Football Association will open camp with the 27 players on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali will take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Black Stars will later take on Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

GNA

