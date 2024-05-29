Lilwin’s management saddened by death of three-year-old boy involved in accident.

Accra, May 29, GNA – Wezzy Empire, the management of Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, has commiserated with the family of the three-year-old boy who died following last Saturday’s unfortunate accident.

The popular Ghanaian actor was last Saturday involved in a gruesome accident in Amakom, Kumasi, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

A statement released by Akwadaa Nyame, the Public Relations Officer of Wezzy Empire, thanked Ghanaians for their overwhelming support during these difficult times.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the management and medical staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (Emergency Unit), who are attending to everyone who was involved in the collision.

“However, we are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy who was involved in the gruesome accident, and we extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

“As much as we are saddened and traumatised, we find unwarranted allegations of neglect on our part as speculated by some commentators’ very distasteful and disturbing at this troubling time.

“We want to state categorically that we were unclear about the extent of damage from the accident because our artiste, manager and bouncer suffered life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

It added that they would collaborate with the Ghana Police to establish the facts of the matter in due course especially with some social media commentators putting the sole blame on Lilwin.

“Raymoney, our artiste manager, is still undergoing treatment in the hospital, as is Kwadwo Nkansah, who has yet to fully recover from the tragedy, but our bouncer has been processed for surgical review. We continue to crave for the support of all Ghanaians to pray for the affected persons’ full recovery,” the statement ended.

GNA

