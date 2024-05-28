103 people challenged in voters registration exercise in Tema

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 28, GNA – Mr Manasseh Ofosuhene Asante, the Electoral Officer for Tema Metro, says a total of 103 people have so far been challenged in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Mr Asante explained that a registrant could be challenged on their nationality when suspected not to be a Ghanaian citizen, not being 18 years of age or older, not being resident in the electoral area, impersonation, being previously registered, and not having sound mind.

He said most of the cases recorded in the Tema Metropolis were on the basis of not being a resident of the electoral area they want to register in.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that people who were challenged were permitted to go through the registration process, but their cards were withheld until the case was investigated by the District Registration Review Committee (DRRC) to validate the truth or otherwise of the claim.

The DRCC comprised of representatives from the District Office of the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Education Service, the traditional council, active political parties, and the police service.

Mr Asante added that the DRRC takes evidence from both parties to the case at its hearing to decide whether to issue the voter card to the challenged applicant or not, indicating that in most cases, the responsibility lies with the challenger to prove their case.

He explained that a total of 3933, comprising 1851 men and 2082 women, had since registered for the exercise, which commenced on May 7 and was expected to end on May 27, but was extended for two days to give opportunity to eligible voters who were yet to do so to get enrolled.

Mr Asante said that out of the total registered, three people had disabilities.

A total of 1,672 people supported their registration with a Ghana card, while 28 people used passports, and 2233 registered through the guarantor system.

He cautioned the youth against allowing politicians to deceive them into registering before the age of 18 years, as it has long-term effects on their lives, especially reducing the age for retirement, and will also be dealt with by law when apprehended.

“This registration is biometric, so once we pick your fingers and your details, it’s stuck forever, you can’t change it,” the EC officer said.

Meanwhile, eligible voters who were yet to register had commended the Electoral Commission for extending the registration days, stating that they hoped the days would be extended further if the need be.

“I was happy when their days were extended because I travelled, and I was scared I might not come to meet them. I’m here today, and I’m sure I’ll be able to register because the people are not as many as I was told,” Ms Esther Arthur, a first-time voter, said.

The GNA observed that the queues at the registration centre had reduced, and the registration was ongoing smoothly, compared to the crowds and scenes seen in the early days of the exercise.

