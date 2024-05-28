Mamprugu-Moagduri NCCE holds Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting

By Albert Futukpor

Yagaba (NE/R), May 28, GNA – The Mamprugu-Moagduri District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), under the auspices of the European Union, has held its Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE).

The meeting was to organise stakeholders to deliberate on peace, tolerance and countering violent extremism before, during and after this year’s elections.

In attendance were representatives of political parties, women and youth groups, the District Assembly, faith-based organisations, traditional rulers, security agencies, people living with disabilities, the Electoral Commission and some heads of department.

Mr Salifu Ibrahim, Mamprugu-Moagduri District Director of NCCE, speaking during the meeting, said violent extremism and terrorism continued to remain a serious challenge for the preservation of democratic governance.

He said terrorism and other forms of violence, including violent extremism, had the potential to derail the democratic gains, especially as the country prepared for this year’s elections.

He said it was imperative that steps were taken to prevent the use of the electioneering activities and platforms to perpetuate violence, either by internal or external forces, hence the meeting.

He called on members of the committee to work assiduously to ensure that the district did not experience any political conflict before, during and after the 2024 elections no matter the outcome of the elections.

Mr Dauda Mohammed Hashim, Mamprugu-Moagduri District Director of the Electoral Commission, who was the facilitator of the engagement, took participants through the electoral processes.

He urged participants to advice the youth to desist from electoral violence, saying their attitude towards elections would ensure free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

He spoke about violent extremism and said although Ghana had never encountered any terrorist attacks, the youth should stay away from involving themselves in violent activities because political instability would pave way for terrorist attacks.

Inspector Sulemana Mohammed, who represented the Mamprugu-Moagduri District Police Command, called for sensitisation of the youth to eschew violence and rather promote peace, unity and development.

He urged participants to respect the electoral rules and regulations to ensure peace, before, during and after the 2024 elections.

Participants pledged to reject political vigilantes and also called for IPDC meetings to be held regularly for stakeholders to design a roadmap that would discourage violence and insecurity situations in communities.

