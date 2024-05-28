Ghana Links Executive Chairman emerges Best Maritime and Trade CEO

By Laudia Sawer

Accra, May 28, GNA – Dr Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Limited, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has been named the Best Maritime and Trade CEO of the Year at the eighth Ghana CEO Summit.

This year’s Ghana CEO Summit was on the theme: “Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation.”

Dr Adjei’s award was in recognition of his focal role in the enhancement of trade facilitation and improving efficiency in the clearance of cargo at Ghana’s ports and points of entry through the operations of ICUMS.

The award comes after Dr Adjei was recently named Ghana’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that under his leadership, ICUMS had connected over 8,000 trade facilitation players and streamlined operations at critical points of entry such as seaports, airports, and land borders.

The operations of ICUMS, which form part of the government’s initiative to have a paperless, efficient goods-clearing process, have changed the trade sector by reducing the complexities of previous processes and, in effect, substantially increasing state revenue.

Dr Adjei, who is also the chairman of Misyl Energy and Nick Petroleum, told the media after receiving the award that the ICUMS had integrated advanced artificial intelligence technologies to enhance system efficiency and security, noting that the introduction of AI had sealed potential loopholes, ensuring a robust platform that supports fast-tracked and smooth clearance of goods.

He urged the youth to be focused on life and work hard towards achieving their goals to succeed in whatever business they found themselves in.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

