Yilo Krobo NPP parliamentary candidate provides streetlights to UESD

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), April 04, GNA – Dr Twum Barimah, the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Yilo Krobo, has donated streetlights to the management of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya.

Mr Eric Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive, the constituency’s 1st Vice Chairman, Mr. Michael Jackson Bruku, and several party officials joined Dr Barimah.

The donation was on a request for help from the university’s administration to the parliamentary candidate about potential vulnerability caused by inadequate street lighting in certain areas of the campus.

During his address, Dr Twum emphasised the importance of the administration reaching out to him regarding concerns about the university’s progress.

He also commended the university’s lecturers and administration for their dedication to enhancing community services through the implementation of waste segregation and management programmes in local schools and institutions.

Dr. Twum expressed appreciation to the authorities for the university’s impact on Krobo Land and encouraged them to continue their efforts.

Prof. Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice Chancellor of UESD, expressed his appreciation to the parliamentary candidates for the considerate gesture and assured him of continued collaboration for the progress of the university and Ghana as a whole.

GNA

