World Vision Ghana links vulnerable children to overseas sponsors

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Bodi (WN/R), April 17, GNA – The World Vision Ghana, a non-government organisation (NGO), has linked some vulnerable children in deprived communities within the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region to overseas sponsors.

Briefing the media on the purpose of the gesture, Mr Kofi Aboagye, the Community Engagement and Sponsorship Plan Officer, at the Sefwi Bodi District Office of the NGO, explained that his outfit paid much attention to the wellbeing of children in deprived communities.

According to him, the sponsors would take care of the selected children in terms of their educational needs, good drinking water, sanitation, and other social protection abroad.

“For today’s event, instead of the individual or group sponsors to choose the children, it is the other way round; they rather brought their details and photos for the children to choose their preferred sponsors,” he said.

In another development, World Vision Ghana had cut the sod for construction of a GhC52,000 mechanised borehole at Sefwi Denchemuaaue in the Bodi District.

Addressing the chiefs and people of the community, Pastor Ephraim Smiths, an official of the NGO, said the move was in line with the mission and vision of World Vision Ghana to provide good and potable drinking water for the people in its catchment areas.

Nana Kwasi Gyabeng, the Chief of Sefwi Denchemuasue, thanked the World Vision Ghana for the kind gesture, and pledged his commitment to ensure proper maintenance of the facility when completed and operationalised.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

