USAID- Ghana Performance Accountability Activity launched in V/R

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, April 17, GNA – The United States Government through the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a five-year Performance Accountability Activity (PAA) in the Volta Region.

The USAID- Ghana PAA is a five-year initiative to support the Government of Ghana in delivering high-quality local public services and enhancing accountability to civil society.

The activity supports local organisations, women and youth groups, and traditional and religious leaders to advocate for improved public service delivery.

It will equip service providers to be more responsive to citizens’ demand for quality essentials services, particularly in basic education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture, and fisheries.

The project is implemented by Democracy International (DI) in collaboration with the Government of Ghana partners and local Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) including Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) and the African Disability Institute (ADI).

The PAA operates across 70 districts spanning 10 regions in the country with the aim to empower citizens to demand responsive services delivery.

The PAA also aimed to strengthen government management of policy implementation for efficient service and ensure local public service providers adhere to quality standards.

Madam Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Deputy Chief of Party, Performance Accountability Activity, said the PAA promised immediate and lasting impacts through an inclusive, sustainable, collaborative, and behaviour-led approach.

She said core objective of the project was to enhance the capacity of Government partners including sector agencies, district assemblies, CSOs, and community-based organisations, to implement behaviour-led capacity building and institutional strengthening interventions.

The regional launch was organised by GLOWA and ADI, the sub-awardees, leading activity implementation in the Volta Region.

During the launch, GLOWA and ADI facilitated a regional sensitisation workshop to introduce the project to key stakeholders including representatives from the Regional Coordinating Councils, MDAs CSOs, community-based organisations, non-governmental organisation, influential leaders, and representatives from Democracy International.

The workshop was used to brainstorm and generate ideas related to achieving the PAA’s goals, identify potential barriers and strategies to overcome them, explore ways to sustain the outcomes of the PAA beyond its conclusion.

GLOWA is spearheading activity implementation in four districts in the Volta Region including Ho West, Adaklu, South Tongu and Agortime-Ziope while ADI is leading implementation in Ketu South and Keta Municipalities.

Madam Rosemond Ewoenam Atutonu, Executive Director for GLOWA called on various stakeholders to provide them with the required assistance to guarantee the programme’s full and effective implementation to improve many people’s lives.

Mr Francis Asong, Executive Director of ADI said a significant segment of the population continued to encounter barriers in accessing quality essential services such as education, healthcare, employment, sanitation, and social support, resulting in many of them living in poverty.

Mr Augustus Awity, Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council thanked USAID for the launch of the project to enhance the quality of life for residents of the beneficiary areas.

Mr Awity said since fishing was a major source of revenue for many coastal towns, it was imperative to improve the quality of fishery services along these localities.

The Chief Director assured that the VRCC would support the implementation of the activity to transform the lives of the people and improve their living conditions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

