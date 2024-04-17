PAC advocates for revenue collectors to be engaged on commission basis 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 17, GNA – Dr James James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, has reiterated the Committee’s recommendation that the Government refrain from employing full-time revenue collectors at Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Chairman said individuals employed as revenue collectors by the Government and placed on payrolls often neglect their duties, knowing they would receive their salaries regardless.

A statement issued by the Media Relations Department of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Committee advocates for all revenue collectors to be contracted on a commission basis, receiving 20 per cent of what they collect. They argue that this approach would serve as an incentive to collectors to work harder and increase revenue collection.

These sentiments were expressed at the PAC Zonal Public Hearing in Tamale, where the Auditor-General’s Report on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds for the year ending 31st December 2022, and Pre-University Educational Institutions for the same period, were being considered.

During the hearing, officers of the Garu District Assembly cited reasons for low revenue collection, including lack of targets for collectors, ineffective monitoring systems, and the adverse impact of the Bawku conflicts on commercial activities in the area.

However, officers from the Wa East District Assembly were turned away after failing to attend with their District Chief Executive (DCE), citing illness.

The Committee suspected this as a deliberate attempt to avoid appearing before them and ordered the officers to return with their DCE later.

Districts such as Bawku Municipal, Builsa North, Builsa South, Bolgatanga East, Kassena Nankana, Nabdam, and Tempane were among those that appeared before the Committee.

Schools mentioned in the Auditor-General’s Reports included Sandema Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Navrongo Senior High School (SHS), Zuarungu SHS, and Daffiama SHS.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

