World Health Day: Konkoney Epicentre celebrates with cervical cancer screening 

Asesewa (E/R), April 14, GNA – The Konkoney Epicentre of the Hunger Project in the Upper Manya Krobo District, in collaboration with Ghana Health Service, has marked this year’s World Health Day with free cervical cancer screening.

The programme, on the theme: “My health, my right,” featured health education, a cervical cancer awareness campaign, and screening for disadvantaged rural women, among other activities.

During the screening, health officials identified a suspected case of cervical cancer involving a 25-year-old single mother.

She was one of the many women and girls from different communities around Konkoney who took advantage of the exercise to safeguard their health.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Vivian Adzimahe, the Head of the Cervical and Breast Cancer Unit, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region, said the early detection of the case highlighted the importance of health screening in combating cervical cancer and saving lives.

The efforts of The Hunger Project and the Ghana Health Service not only raised awareness about the disease but also empowered the community to take charge of their health and seek the necessary medical attention, she said.

Mrs Adzimahe said due to the high cost of treatment, she would report the potential case to a higher authority for the necessary arrangements to help the patient receive follow-up care and support.

“Cervical cancer is a complex disease with multiple factors contributing to its development, while some causes are beyond an individual’s control. So, adopting a healthy lifestyle and participating in regular screening can help reduce its risk,” she said.

“Among all types of cancers, cervical cancer is preventable when detected early, it remains a key to improved outcomes.”

She mentioned factors that could increase the risk of developing cervical cancer, such as having multiple sexual partners, early sexual activities, smoking, having a weakened immune system, experiencing recurrent sexually transmitted infections, and having a family history of cancer.

Symptoms include frequent abnormal vaginal discharge and bleeding, vaginal odour, dyspareunia, bleeding during menopause, unexplained weight loss, constant tiredness, uncontrolled bladder, pain during sexual intercourse, and leg or arm pains.

In the 2024 World Health Day, which fell on April 7, organisers targeted rural women and girls between 18 and 45 years, offering them free cervical cancer screening as part of efforts to prevent and control the disease prevalence.

Mrs Adzimahe cautioned against the introduction of unclean fingers or foreign objects into the vagina while calling for the practice of safe sex.

Mr Charles Dzamesi, the project officer, Konkoney Epicentre, explained why the event could not take place on April 7 due to some challenges but was optimistic that the exercise would lead to positive changes and improve the health of the community.

He commended all partners for making the exercise a success.

Per recent data, the number of women diagnosed with cervical cancer in Ghana is around 2,797 every year, with 1,699 losing their lives to the disease.

