Chris Jojo Arhin Arthur wins Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary  

By James Esuon, GNA

Agona Swedru (C/R), April 14, GNA – Mr Chris JoJo Arhin Arthur, the Technical Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has won the Agona West New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary by defeating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, and three others.

The election, held at Agona Swedru, has been described by analysts as fierce.

Mr Arthur polled 240 votes, Mr Ben Yamoah obtained 221 votes, Mr Yawson Otoo, 168,

Mr Joseph Afankwa (aka Kojo Addo) 155, and Mrs Morrison, 152. There were four rejected ballots.

The constituency parliamentary primary delayed because Mr Afankwa, an aggrieved contestant, went to court to restrain the constituency executives from holding the election on January 27, 2024.

The Cape Coast Commercial High Court, presided over by Justice Kofi Akrowiah, ruled that the case should be settled out of court amicably.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP, on Wednesday, April 10, directed that the primary be held on Saturday, April 13 to elect a parliamentary candidate.

The election was supervised by the Agona West office of the Electoral Commission, led by its Director, Mr Annobil Forson.

Speaking to the media after the primary, Mr Arthur thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to unite the party’s front.

He called on the four losing contestants to rally behind him to maintain the seat for the NPP on December 7.

GNA

