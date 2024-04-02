Western Region records 77 road crashes in first two months of the year

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, April 2, GNA – The Western Region has recorded 77 road traffic crashes between January and February this year, a report from the Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has shown.

According to the report, 145 cases were recorded within same period last year, representing a fall of 53 per cent.

It said there was a 19 per cent decrease in the number of injuries recorded from 136 in 2023 to 110 this year.

The records also showed that 27 persons lost their lives through the road crashes as against 20 within same period last year, which represented an increase of 35 per cent.

Mr Victor Kojo Bilson, the Western Regional Head of the NRSA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed worry over the persistent accidents on the roads, and said the Authority would continue its education to reduce the menace.

He advised road users, especially drivers to always abide by the laid down road safety rules and regulations to help prevent crashes on the roads.

He said: “All of us have a shared responsibility to protect our precious lives on the roads, so we must all endeavour to be cautious of our personal safety so that collectively we can ensure accident-free Ghana.”

GNA

