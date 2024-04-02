Africa Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit: Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Nigeria to give keynote address 

Accra, April 02, GNA – Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Africa’s Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit in Ghana.

The annual event, scheduled from 15th to 17th April 2024, is a convergence of visionaries, change-makers of Peace, Security and Investments from within the continent of Africa and the diaspora.

The keynote address will be on the theme: “Peace and Security – A Panacea For Africa’s Underdevelopment”.

Bishop Kukah is a tireless advocate for justice, democracy, and human development.

He is a priest and political scientist and has served as a member of Nigeria’s Truth Commission, as secretary of the Political Reform Conference for Nigeria, and as a member of Nigeria’s Electoral Reform Committee.

He played an important role in negotiating an end to the Shell-Ogoni conflict in Nigeria’s delta region.

Bishop Kukah is also said to champion respectful Christian-Muslim relations, and served as chairman of the Committee on Interreligious Dialogue in Nigeria and West Africa and was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as a member of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

The Summit will also feature the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr John Dramani Mahama, a former President of Ghana, Ambassador Orok Orok of Nigeria, Dr Sonny Allison, and others.

Mr Orok Orok is the Head of African Foreign Direct Investment and International Business Engagements (African Region) at the International Society of Diplomats (ISD).

He is the CEO of Concepts Du Dynamics Limited (CDDL) and has served in various capacities, which include, Special Assistant to both the Former Minister of Finance and Former Minister of Niger Delta, respectively

Mr Orok Orok is also a strategy and Planning Director with a renowned Organization which cuts across the UK, Europe, USA and Canada.

The Summit, organised by the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) in partnership with the Office of the Ga Mantse – HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (President of Ga Traditional Council), is to unite diverse stakeholders with a focus on fostering Peace, Investment and Tourism in Africa.

From its inception a couple of years ago, the primary objective of the Summit has been to cultivate a positive and inclusive environment, inspiring and empowering individuals and communities, vis a vis nations, and by extension, the entire continent of Africa, to contribute to a future marked by Peace and Security, Prosperity and Sustainable development.

This year’s Summit, to be held at the Accra International Conference Center (ICC), will serve as a vital platform for stakeholders to foster collaboration and identify investment opportunities, as well as tourism potentials, that can drive economic growth, job creation, and overall community development.

Community, political and business leaders will be given the opportunity to showcase their unique potential and engage investors to explore possibilities for industrialization and economic growth, ultimately leading to increased employment and a decrease in the unemployment rate on the continent.

This year’s summit is expected to be the largest ever, with more countries in Africa, such as South Africa, Mali, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo and the Republic of Benin being represented.

Others are Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, and Niger.

Being an African event with a global reach, The United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago would be collaborating to make the summit grand and memorable, a news brief said.

It said beyond economic considerations, the Summit underscored the vital impact of leadership in championing peace and community development, with breakout sessions and speeches by seasoned speakers, inspiring participants to become catalysts for positive change in their communities and nations.

The summit will place the spotlight on the pivotal roles of creative arts in bridging cultural differences and promoting social cohesion.

The Summit does not only emphasize economic and leadership roles and contributions but also recognises the significance of tourism and cultural exchange, by promoting the rich cultural heritage of the African continent.

It seeks to strengthen Regional unity, collaboration, innovation, and knowledge transfer.

Other organising partners are Star Galaxy Media UK, Enlightening and Empowering People with Disabilities in Africa (EEPD Africa), Luxurious Living USA, SunRays Group – Nigeria, Maurya Infotech Services – India, and K-Pentag LLC – Finland.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

