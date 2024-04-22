Western Nzema Youth League eulogises late Jomoro MP

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, April 22, GNA – The Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL) has paid glowing tributes to the late Mr John Emmanuel Ackah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, in the Western Region for his contribution to development of the area.

A statement signed by Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the WNYL, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi, described the late Mr Ackah as a true statesman who dedicated his service to the development of Jomoro and the country in general.

The statement said: “His loss is not only a profound personal tragedy for his family, but also a significant loss for Jomoro and Nzemaland, and the nation at large.”

It continued: “His distinguished career in Parliament saw us having the Osagyefo Barge and electricity in Jomoro, marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of justice, liberty, and equality.”

The statement noted the late former Jomoro MP left an indelible mark on the history of Nzemaland, adding “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and citizens alike.”

The WNYL expressed its sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and all affected by the loss of Mr Ackah.

Mr Ackah, also an educationist, was a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP from 1993 to 2005, making him the longest serving MP for Jomoro.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Takoradi Technical University where he played a pivotal role in bringing transformation to the institution.

