Ten African countries to battle for cultural “Domination” in Uganda – AMC

Accra, April 22, GNA – Ten finalists out of 2,000 applicants from across Africa are set to converge in Uganda for the much-anticipated Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC) 2024.

The finalists are Agume Mark, Uganda; Delove Augustt, Ghana; Ijeoma Grace Agu, Nigeria; Noluthando Shandu, South Africa; Kelvin Maxwell Ngoma, Malawi; Maud Guerard, Ivory Coast; Esther Wanjiru, Kenya; Chimwemwe Chipidza, Zimbabwe; Jang Afanyuh Gehnjang, Cameroon; and Chadzanso Mwenda, Zambia.

“Mr Mawuko Kuadzi, the Chief Executive Officer of MK Casting, described the finalists as “eloquent storytellers” who would engage in a healthy contest to market their countries’ unique culture.

He said: “Representing the spirit of their nations, these eloquent storytellers will engage in a healthy contest to determine who can best market their country’s unique culture through the art of monologue,”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Kuadzi stated that the AMC was not just a competition; but a celebration of African diversity, adding that; “As the finalists take up residence in the Pan African house, they will live out the differences and similarities of their cultures.

“From the fiery jollof battles to the rich flavours of East and Southern African cuisines and the opportunities in their home countries, the event promises to be a feast for the senses and a testament to the joy of unity in diversity.”

Mr Kuadzi said: “Uganda, known as the Pearl of Africa, extends its renowned hospitality as the host country for this year’s AMC. The global audience is in for a treat as they witness the finalists, each a remarkable talent from their respective countries, share interesting, exciting, and educational experiences.

Mr Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, the Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers, revealed that the AMC 2024 was a beacon for cultural exchange, illuminating the diverse dynamics of African cultures to a global audience, fostering understanding and appreciation across continents.

He said the event was poised to generate significant economic activity, driving tourism and local business patronage, and creating a ripple effect that benefits multiple sectors.

“The AMC champions the message of unity in diversity, resonating with global audiences and promoting a shared sense of humanity.

“The finalists, as ambassadors of their cultures, will have the opportunity to forge international connections, opening doors to cross-border collaborations and innovations,” he stated.

Mr Benjamin said the competition happening in Uganda under the auspices of the Uganda Communications Commission offers an unparalleled educational experience, providing insights into African history, languages, and social dynamics, enriching the global narrative on cultural heritage.

He stated that the stakes are high, as the ultimate champion would not only claim the title but also earn the honour of hosting the next Monologue Challenge in their home country.

Additionally, a Pan African film would be produced in the winner’s country, starring the victor and supported by the other finalists. Alongside these prestigious opportunities, the winner will also receive exciting cash prizes and more.

He said the journey to this stage had been rigorous, with the 10 finalists emerging from a pool of 2,000 entries over 10 months of evictions.

The AMC, an initiative of MK Casting in partnership with the African Chamber of Content Producers and the National Film Authority of Ghana, will this year operate under the auspices of the Uganda Communications Commission.

Mr Benjamin said the organizers were actively engaging with various African governments to garner support for their finalists, ensuring that each participant was backed by their nation as they step onto this Pan African stage.

The organizers also stated that they were in talks with various Pan African businesses and institutions to support and sponsor this year’s AMC to benefit from the global visibility the challenge will provide.

