“We are ready to defend our title” – Head Coach of the Black Challenge  

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, April 7, GNA – Stephen Richard Oben Head Coach for the Ghana Amputee Football (GAF), has expressed confidence in the national amputee football team the Black Challenge, as they prepare for the Africa Amputee Cup of Nations (AAFCON) competition in Cairo, Egypt.

The team began their 12-day training camp ahead of the tournament, which would kick off on April 19-29, 2024.

Speaking to the media, Coach Obeng said his side were ready to defend the tittle again if the needed support and motivation were to be given to them.

He said, “we are ready to make history once again if we get the support and motivation from Ghanaians”.

“Yes, we are under pressure to win the title for the third time since the Black Stars couldn’t make it in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations people are sending me messages on my social media asking for the trophy.”

Madam Christiana Nkrumah Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Amputee League Clubs Association (GALCA) said, “we are here to introduce the GAF team to the society, individuals, the public and to private companies that from today the team would be going for camping towards the Egypt competition.

“We can assure Ghanaians that if we give the team the needed support, they would bring the cup back to Ghana.”

Captain of the team, Richard Arthur Opentil also called on Ghanaians to support them in prayers ahead of the tournament.

“We are starting the journey to Cairo as defending champions we are calling on Ghanaians to support us in prayers for us to bring the cup back home.”

Mr. Emmanuel Akpabli, Welfare Commissioner, commended Twellium Industries for their support and called on other companies for more support.

He said, “Twellium campany has done so well for the team, they are providing us drinks, water anytime we have an event and they have also donated an undisclosed among of money for the team”.

He said, “we are appealing to the government, individuals, private sectors to support the team as they are preparing for their third tittle in Egypt the team needs resources.”

GNA

