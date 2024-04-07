Get Kudus Ghanaian decorated stool to use for his goal celebrations — GTA told 

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, April 4, GNA – Ghanaian entertainment pundit Ms Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has called on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to send Black Stars’ midfielder Mohammed Kudus a traditional stool for his goal celebrations.

In a video shared on her TikTok handle on April 1, 2024, Ms Adutwumwaa Boateng suggested to GTA to send a decorated stool or chair as a prop for Kudus to use to celebrate his goals for his football club, West Ham United.

“Ghana Tourism Authority, get a stool or chair or something and decorate it with patriotic and cultural symbols and send it to Kudus. Anytime he scores, someone can bring it out for him to sit on,” she suggested.

This, she said, would spark interest from the international media and eventually boost the tourism sector of the country.

“Do you know the number of times that stool would be promoted by the international media and how it would promote our local tourism?

“I am pleading with you, get Kudus a befitting stool, and I bet it’s going to be the most talked-about stool in Ghana after the Golden Stool”, she said

The 23-year-old West Ham forward, aside from his notable goal contributions for his team this season has gained attention for his creative goal celebrations, including crossing his arms and sitting on advertising boards.

His latest celebrations involved attempts to ‘borrow’ a stool from a steward and sit on it, symbolising the posture of a king.

However, during the Saturday, March 30 match against Newcastle United, Kudus encountered resistance from one of the ball boys when he attempted to execute his celebration after scoring West Ham’s second goal of the game.

Despite Kudus’ request, the ball boy refused to relinquish his stool, compelling the footballer and his teammates to sit on an advertising board.

Ms Vida Adutwumwaa’s comments come on the back of efforts by the government of Ghana and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to boost tourism in Ghana.

GNA

