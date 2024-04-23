Two Catholic priests laid to rest in Takoradi

By Gladys Abakah/ Faustina Mensah

Takoradi, April 23, GNA – Two Catholic Priests of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese were on Tuesday laid to rest at the clergy cemetery at St Mary’s Minor Seminary at Apowa in the Western Region.

Reverend Fr. Anthony Justice Englyshe who was 61, died on March 21, 2024, after a protracted illness, while very Reverend Fr Samuel Ebuley Afful, 69 and a priest at St Peter’s Parish Shama, died through a fatal motor accident on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road on Tuesday April 9, 2024.

The late Fr. Afful was traveling with four other classmates to Enchi for their Annual classmate’s reunion where he met his sudden death.

The other classmates are Most Reverend Joseph Kwaku Afrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, very Rev. Fr. Francis Albert Amakye and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh.

Hundreds of mourners from all social classes thronged the Star of the Sea Cathedral in Takoradi to pay their last respect to the two priests who distinguished themselves in the service of God and humanity.

Among the mourners were seven bishops led by Bishop John Baptist Attakruh, the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese Bishop.

Hundreds of Catholic priests including the president of the Sekondi Takoradi Diocesan Priests, Fr. Emmanuel Dolphyne,Very Rev Fr. Francis Lemaire Vicar General of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese.

Also among the mourners were politicians, traditional rulers, catholic societies and the lay faithful across the catholic church of Ghana.

Fr Anthony Justice Englyshe was born September 22,1963 at Nawule. He was ordained a priest for the catholic diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi on July 16,1994.

He started his seminary formation at St Teresa’s Minor Seminary at Amisano and entered St Peter’s Regional Seminary at Pedu to pursue his philosophical and theological studies.

After his theological studies, he was ordained deacon in 1993 at Austria and ordained priest at Our Lady Star of the Sea Cathedral in 1994.

Fr Anthony Justice Englyshe served the catholic church for 32years but was active for 10years and experienced sickness for 22years.

Born on November 13,1955 at Beyin, very Rev. Fr. Samuel Ebuley Afful was ordained a priest on July 10,1983.

He started his catholic formation as a mission boy to Fr Barker, where he felt his call to pursue priestly vocation.

He served as a Diocesan Chaplain of the knights of Marshall from 2015 till his sudden death.

On January 15, 2018, he was appointed as the Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Assumption Parish, Shama, a role he played faithfully till his demise.

Very Reverend Fr Samuel Ebuley Afful, was instrumental in the celebration of the 550th Anniversary Celebration of the planting of Cross on the shores of Shama by the Portuguese in 1471.

Several tributes captured, described the two priests as dedicated, faithful. Loyal and served the people of God sincerely with zeal and love.

The solemn ceremony was officiated by Most Reverend John Baptist Attakruh, Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese in a sermon asked catholic faithful to continue to pray for the repose of the souls of the two late priests.

He urged all to live lives that would be pleasing God and be faithful in all their dealings.

