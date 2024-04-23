Pre-planting season is key to crop growth – Agrihouse Foundation

By Jerry Azanduna/Janice Quandzie

Techiman (BE/R), April 23, GNA – Mrs Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agrihouse Foundation, has urged farmers to consider the pre-planting season as a key factor to the growth of crops in terms of quality and quantity.

Agrihouse Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) working to improve food security and educate farmers on how to use chemicals, machinery and personnel safety measures.

The pre-planting season is for brainstorming by farmers and stakeholders like the Department of Agriculture on new methodologies to improve their farming skills for good yields.

Mrs Akosa made the call at the Ghana Agrochemical Crop Protection Exhibition and Awards intervention to prepare farmers for the pre-planting season at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The programme aimed at promoting efficiency and innovation in crop protection and good agricultural practices to ensure sustainable bumper harvest in the impending planting season.

Mr James Adu, the Bono East Regional Director of Agriculture, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), lauded Agrihouse Foundation for the activity to make agricultural activities in the region lucrative for the youth.

The exhibition and forum discussions would encourage farmers to use the correct agrochemicals on their farms.

Mr Peter Osei Fosu, the Nkoranza North District Chief Executive, on behalf of Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, expressed commitment to working with stakeholders in creating an enabling environment for the agricultural sector to thrive in the region and attract investors.

He lauded the private sector in promoting agriculture saying the Government could not do it alone and urged the participants to share knowledge with their fellow farmers on the best practices and explore the innovative solutions to their challenges.

The programme brought together more than 600 farmers and 21 input dealers from 11 districts and municipalities to showcase their wares and some manufacturing products.

