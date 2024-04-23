Akatsi North MP clears fees for 47 tertiary students

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), April 23, GNA – Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta Region has released funds for the payment of fees for some students from his constituency.

The beneficiaries, totaling 47, and currently studying in various tertiary institutions across the country, were selected from the constituency.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, who doubles as the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the gesture remained his commitment develop the human resource capacity of the Constituency through education.

He also said he would continue to champion sustainable support to other sectors in achieving holistic development.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe also revealed that the support, with an amount of GHC158,201.52, was released from his share of the Common Fund to clear the fees for the first quarter of 2024.

The beneficiaries included students from the University of Ghana, KNUST, University of Education, Winneba, University of Cape Coast, University of Media, Arts and Communication, Ho Technical University, UHAS, and the Central University College.

Others included students in Nursing Colleges at Ho and Keta, School of Hygiene, Ho, Colleges of Education at Akatsi, Peki and Amedzofe, and Ohawu Agricultural College.

The gesture would also be extended to another 24 students in the second and third quarters of 2024.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, over the years, contributed hugely to the educational and human resource growth of his constituents and beyond.

