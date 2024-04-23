Taliban court administers 30 lashings to two men accused of robbery

Islamabad, Apr. 23, (dpa/GNA) – The Taliban Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that a court in Afghanistan’s north-eastern province of Kapisa publicly whipped two men accused of robbery.

The Supreme Court said that each convict received 30 lashes. In addition, one convict was sentenced to three years in prison and another to one and a half years.

Court officials and residents witnessed the whippings, the statement added.

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has seen the reintroduction of public punishments, including execution and flogging, for various crimes like murder, robbery and adultery.

Since August 2021, the Taliban courts have publicly executed five men convicted of murder.

Despite criticism by rights organizations, Taliban officials say the implementation of the sharia – or strict Islamic law – is essential to reducing crimes and ensuring public safety.

GNA

