CEOs of COCOBOD sign contracts on behalf of the Board — Witness 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 23, GNA – Dr Francis Baah, a former Executive Director of Cocoa Health, and Extension Division (CHED), Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has testified in an Accra High Court that Chief Executives sign contracts on behalf of the board.

“From my experience working with two Chief Executives of COCOBOD, they sign contracts on behalf of the Board, because they have the authority to do so,” he told the court.

Dr Baah, a subpoenaed witness for Mr Seidu Agongo, a businessman, was answering questions during a cross-examination in the trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, led by Mr Samuel Cudjoe.

Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.

Dr Baah said the chief executives signed those contracts not necessarily because they have an in-depth technical expertise of the subject matter.

He stated that the present Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, and Dr Opuni would not have signed on behalf of COCOBOD if they did not have the required authority.

“l can confirm that individuals signed the contracts on behalf of COCOBOD and it’s the Board who awards those contracts to the suppliers,” he added

Dr. Baah stated that he was not aware of the Dr. Yaw Adu Ampomah Committee’s report on the investigation and testing efficacy of lithovit fertilizer, which was presented to the court.

He told the Court that he was unable to speak about the outcome of the Dr. Adu Ampomah Committee’s report on the efficacy of Lithovit.

“My Lord, l stands by the statement given at EOCO that l have not seen lithovit fertilizer, which they said is powdery rather what l know is liquid,” he said.

Dr. Baah confirmed that Lithovit was one of the liquid fertilizers preferred by farmers during his tenure as the head of the CHED.

He said the efficacy assessment was based on what farmers told the field team during visits, as evidenced by their field reports.

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, also asked the witness in cross-examination if Dr Ampomah was retired during his time as office manager in the Chief Executive’s Office, but he stated that he (Dr Ampomah) was at post as a Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Agronomy and Quality Control.

The Counsel disagreed, claiming that Dr Ampomah retired as Deputy Chief Executive in October 2013, but Dr Baah responded, “That is not so; I am not too sure of the dates.”

Mrs Keelson asked the witness whether he was aware that when Dr Ampomah retired, the position remained vacant for about six months until Dr Francis Oppong was appointed in March 2014.



Dr Baah stated that he was aware of the gap after Dr Ampomah’s retirement, but he could not confirm the six-month period mentioned by Counsel.

He said he was not aware of any meetings between Dr Amoh and Dr Opuni on the shortening of the testing period for agrochemicals and fertilizers.

“l stated earlier that I attended meetings at the pleasure of the Chief Executive, and he confirmed that it follows that he did attend all meetings,” he said.

Dr. Baah stated that he was unaware of Mr Agongo presenting lithovit fertilizer to COCOBOD for subsequent testing by CRIG.

“I do not know anything about the lithovit fertilizer which was submitted to CRIG for testing,” he added.

GNA

