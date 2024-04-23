Former President John Mahama wishes National Chief happy birthday

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 23, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent a goodwill message to the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who turned 105 years on Tuesday.

The NDC Flagbearer, in the goodwill message to the National Chief Imam, said:

“Dear National Chief Imam, on this special day, I join the entire nation in celebrating your 105th birthday.

“Your leadership and guidance have been a source of strength and inspiration for all of us. Your wisdom, compassion, and unwavering commitment to peace and unity have profoundly impacted our society.”

Mr Mahama said the National Chief Imam’s message of tolerance, understanding, and respect for all faiths would continue to be a guiding light for our nation.

“We pray to Allah for your good health, happiness, and continued strength. Happy birthday.”

GNA

