Swedru Lift Association in the Diaspora donates health items to government hospital 

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), April 19, GNA- The Swedru Lift Association in the Diaspora has presented 250 pieces of bedsheets to the Swedru Municipal Government hospital as part of efforts to augment operations for quality healthcare delivery.

Mr Kwame Nyakoh-Aidoo, leader of the Association, who made the presentation, said members were eager to pool more resources together to support the hospital to serve as motivation to the management and staff to deliver quality services.

He said the items were meant to support the efforts of the hospital management, since government alone could not shoulder the burden, hence the assistance from citizens of Agonaman both home and in the Diaspora.

Mr Nyakoh-Aidoo, who is based in the US, said members in Germany, UK and Canada had already made donations to the hospital in previous years.

The US group also thought it prudent to do more to support the work of the staff to serve as motivation.

He said healthcare played vital role in every human life but the requisite facilities and equipment must be provided to push the staff to perform their functions creditably.

Mr Nyakoh-Aidoo assured the management of the hospital that members of the association wdowould do everything possible to contribute their quota to well equip the facility to make it attractive to deliver quality healthcare services to the people.

The leader of the association took the opportunity to appeal to the nurses, doctors and all paramedics of the hospital to render dedicated and committed services to the patients who visited the facility.

He further made passionate appeal to the management to take very good care of the items to help serve the purpose for which they were given.

Mr Joe MIinoo, an Executive Member of the association based in Germany, called on Agona Swedru citizens in the Diaspora to join the association and contribute meaningfully to support the hospital to perform it expected functions.

He said members of the association had offered similar support in the education sector as well as community services, donating Information Communication and Technology (ICT) tools, adding that digitalisation was now a driving force globally and children of Agona Swedru must also benefit for their future development.

Dr Julius Abuku, Medical Superintendent of Swedru Municipal Government Hospital, who received the items thanked the members for the kind gesture and asked other citizens to assist the hospital.

The Medical Superintendent said the hospital, a referral point, was under intense pressure because of lack of essential equipment and materials.

He said the hospital was in dire need of modern equipment such as X-ray machines to fast track the work of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

According to Dr Abuku, the old X-ray machine do not match the present work at the hospital and made passionate appeal to the citizens in Diaspora to procure new one for the hospital.

He said the management was doing it best to use its internally generated funds to rehabilitate the children’s ward, maternity, male and female wards as well as the theatre to reduce the burden on central government.

Dr Abuku said the hospital was doing extremely well despite its challenges and appealed to the people to appreciate their work and reduce public accusations to encourage the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to continue to render selfless services.

GNA

