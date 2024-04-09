Stanbic Bank supports LEKMA Hospital Maternity Ward  

Accra, April 8, GNA- The Transaction Banking Team of Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated a GHS 30,000 cheque to the Gynecology and Maternity Ward of the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital.

The donation covered the medical bills of 15 new mothers who have remained at the hospital after childbirth due to financial challenges.

Kate Agamah, Head of Transaction Banking, at Stanbic Bank, said that the donation aligned perfectly with the Bank’s commitment to give back to the community.

She said that based on that principle of giving, the Bank was compelled to come to the aid of the mothers who struggled to pay their bills after delivery.

“At Stanbic Bank, we strongly believe in leaving a positive impact in our community towards driving national growth and development. This gesture was born out of our desire to make a positive impact beyond our normal banking activities”, she said.

She added, “Today, we are proud to have raised GHS 30,000 to assist 15 of these women, knowing that they can now return home to their families, fills our hearts with warmth and fulfilment.

“This act of kindness is just one example of our ongoing commitment to supporting our community and contributing to the growth and development of our beloved country.”

Dr. Akua Afriyie Gyimah-Asante, Medical Superintendent at LEKMA Hospital, expressed profound gratitude for the donation.

She emphasised the impact it would make on the women, saying, it would enable them to reunite with their families.

“We are extremely grateful to the Transaction Banking Team at Stanbic Bank for this remarkable act of generosity.

“This gesture has made a significant difference in the lives of these women, enabling them to reunite with their families and move forward with their lives. We appreciate their continuous support and encourage them to keep up the good work,” she said.

Recipients of the donation also shared their heartfelt appreciation.

They expressed how the support had positively impacted their lives.

One of the new mothers said the period had been incredibly challenging for her and her colleagues.

She said their inability to settle their medical bills after delivery made it impossible for them to leave the Hospital.

“Thanks to Stanbic Bank’s kindness, I can finally return home with my baby and be with my family. This donation means the world to us, and we are truly overwhelmed by this act of kindness. May God continue to bless the team at Stanbic Bank for their thoughtfulness”, she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

