Renel Ghana Foundation calls for effective stakeholder deal to end child marriages in Ghana 

Accra, April 2, GNA – The Renel Ghana Foundation, a leading human rights advocacy organisation, has called for enhanced collaboration between the government and all stakeholders to end all forms of child marriages across the country.

This follows the reported marriage between Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII marriage and a teenage girl over the weekend, in Accra.

The advocacy group described the marriage between the two as “a clear violation of the provisions of the Children’s Act”.

This was contained in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, April 2, and signed by Mr Nelson Richardson-Mandela, Executive Director.

It stated its readiness to support efforts in Ghana to end child marriage, including those that occur in traditional settings, through advocacy, capacity building, and effective partnerships.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect and uplift the rights of children, ensuring their well-being and fostering a society that values equality and human dignity,” the release said.

The release noted that child marriage violated several international laws and the Ghanaian legislation on Child Rights, including the Children’s Act, (1998), Act 560, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), to which Ghana is a signatory.

“Furthermore, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) also calls for the elimination of child marriage as a harmful traditional practice,” the statement said.

It also noted that child marriage impeded progress towards achieving gender equality and sustainable development, with adverse health effects, limited educational opportunities, and increased vulnerability to gender-based violence.

“Additionally, child marriage perpetuates cycles of poverty, as young girls are often unable to complete their education, hindering their potential for economic empowerment,” it noted.

“In this regard, Renel Ghana Foundation condemns Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII,’s marriage to a … young girl as,” it stated.

Its call for action includes the strengthening of the implementation and enforcement of existing legal frameworks and ensuring that perpetrators of child marriages are held accountable for their actions.

It also called for increased awareness among communities about the harmful effects of child marriage, with an emphasis on education and gender equality as catalysts for social change and progress.

Additionally, there should be the allocation of sufficient resources for initiatives aimed at preventing child marriage, promoting education, empowering young girls and arresting perpetrators.

That, the Foundation said, would go a long way to guarantee the protection of children from all forms of exploitation, including child marriage.

