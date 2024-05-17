Avoid electoral violence, Kwahu East NCCE advises youth 

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Abetifi (E/R), May 17, GNA-The Kwahu East National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised the youth to avoid electoral violence as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7.

They have also cautioned that such actions could jeopardise their future.

The commission gave the advice during the 2024 Constitution Week celebration, held in Kwahu Abetifi, the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region, alongside the chiefs and people of the area.

The Commission organised the annual event to raise awareness about Ghana’s Constitution and promote civic education.

This year’s celebration focused on the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and the critical role that citizens are expected to play in promoting peace, free-from-violence elections, and fostering a deeper understanding of constitutional principles, rights, and responsibilities.

The event also aimed to encourage active participation in democratic processes.

Ms. Roberta Essilfuah Koah, the District Director reminded the people of their duty to protect the constitution, as outlined in Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

She emphasized the importance of civic duty, urging citizens to participate in maintaining peace and security in Ghana by not allowing themselves to be used by political parties.

She also cautioned citizens to be mindful of the information they consume on social media, as it could be a breeding ground for misinformation, conspiracy, and propaganda.

The public was encouraged to practise decorum in their speech and to relay the civic message to others who could not attend the programme.

Among the groups that participated included the Church of Pentecost, Abetifi Perez Chapel and various groups such as Tricycle Riders, Nananom Group of Kwahu Traditional Area, Abetifi Affairs Group, Abetifi GPRTU and other identifiable groups within the district.

The celebration of Constitution Week in Kwahu Abetifi demonstrates the NCCE’s commitment to promoting civic education and encouraging active citizenship.

GNA

