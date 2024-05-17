Gushegu NCCE holds inter-party dialogue committee meeting  

By Sulemana Zakaria

Gushegu (N/R), May 17, GNA – The Gushegu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting for political parties and relevant stakeholders to promote peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.

The meeting sought to reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders in ensuring peace and security in the country, establishing effective procedures for addressing both inter-party and intra-party grievances.

It was to deepen the existing collaboration between the NCCE, political parties, the youth, security agencies and all relevant stakeholders.

Representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission, Faith-based Organisations, persons living with disabilities, youth associations, and school children amongst others were present at the meeting.

The dialogue, which formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PVCE), was funded by the European Union.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, speaking at the event in Gushegu, encouraged participants to abide by the principles of the 1992 Constitution, and warned against activities that could disrupt the country’s peace before, during and after the 2024 elections.

He underscored the importance of peace and coexistence, urging all to collaborate in efforts to prevent actions that could mar the elections.

He stated that extremists needed fertile grounds to thrive, adding that the election was for exchanging ideas and not for war.

He appealed to parents and guardians not to forge the ages of their children merely to enable them to register to vote.

Mr Awal Abdul Mugis, Gushegu Municipal Director, NCCE said Ghana’s peaceful transition of power over the years was commendable.

Lance Corporal Daniel Ediemi, Representative of the Municipal Police Commander, called on participants to focus on critical aspects of monitoring and reporting threats and vulnerabilities to violent extremism.

He called on traditional authorities, religious leaders, security services and other stakeholders to collectively play a role in addressing violence and security issues.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Mr Abubakari Abdul Samad, Gushegu Municipal Commander, Ghana Immigration Service, warned community members against accommodating strangers, saying it was dangerous to do so.

Mr Divine Asante-Mensah, Gushegu Municipal Electoral Officer, gave assurance of the Commission’s availability to provide citizens with the needed information on the elections.

GNA

